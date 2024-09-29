Talks underway: Liverpool make talent with 83 assists a priority ahead of 2025 transfer windows

Liverpool have made a new contract for Trent Alexander-Arnold a priority ahead of the 2025 transfer windows with talks over new terms reportedly underway.

The 25-year-old’s current deal at Anfield expires at the end of the season and interest from Real Madrid will have the Merseyside club nervous about the right-back’s future given the status of the current Champions League holders.

Alexander-Arnold is not the only major Liverpool star with an expiring contract in 2025 as captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are also waiting on new terms. However, the Reds have prioritised the right-back but need to understand what the England international wants for his future before getting a deal over the line, reports Football Insider.

The report states that talks have already been held over an extension but there has been no breakthrough yet in negotiations.

Should Alexander-Arnold decide to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, then Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is an option to replace him. Sources have told CaughtOffside that the Premier League club are also monitoring the situation of Juanlu Sánchez at Sevilla, but none of these options matter should the full-back remain at Anfield.

Exclusive: Liverpool monitoring 21-year-old La Liga talent as potential Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Liverpool cannot allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave in 2025

Should Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds will find it impossible to replace the 25-year-old’s talent at Anfield.

The England international is a generational full-back and has been very influential for the Merseyside club since making his first-team debut in 2016. The defender has gone onto feature in 317 matches, producing an incredible 19 goals alongside a further 83 assists.

There is a reason a club like Real Madrid want Alexander-Arnold and that is because players like him don’t come along that often.