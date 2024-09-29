Chelsea scouting Bundesliga star but Real Madrid also keen after Man Utd beat them to transfer

Castello Lukeba in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Chelsea are one of the clubs keeping an eye on RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, though he’s just one of a number of names on their list.

The talented 21-year-old looks an exciting prospect and is sure to continue to attract interest from top clubs around Europe, with Chelsea and Real Madrid both mentioned as potential suitors by Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano discussed the Lukeba situation, saying that Chelsea are scouting him, but that there’s nothing more concrete to report on the Frenchman’s future for the time being, even if he could be one to watch for 2025.

That would most likely be summer 2025, rather than January, when Romano says it would probably require crazy money to convince Leipzig to sell.

Lukeba transfer eyed by Real Madrid after Man Utd beat them to Yoro

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also set to be on the market for a new centre-back as they missed out on Leny Yoro in the summer, with the youngster instead leaving Lille to join Manchester United.

It was a bit of a surprise when Yoro picked Man Utd over Madrid, but Lukeba is another top talent who could be a fine addition for Los Blancos in that position.

This could be bad news for Chelsea, however, as they also seem keen to strengthen in that area of the pitch in the near future.

The Blues have shown some signs of improvement so far this season, with Enzo Maresca doing a good job since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager, but there are surely still some areas of this squad that he’ll want to improve.

Defence seems a good place to start as Lukeba would surely be a significant upgrade on the likes of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, while it also remains to be seen if summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo is likely to be a regular starter or more of a squad player at Stamford Bridge.