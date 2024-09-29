More bad news for Manchester United as star goes off injured vs Tottenham

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Kobbie Mainoo goes off injured (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been given even more bad news this afternoon as Kobbie Mainoo has had to go off injured at half time, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter.

Mainoo has been an important player for Man Utd and fans will be desperately hoping he’s not out of action for too long, with the Red Devils already struggling enough as it is with the talented young England international in the team.

Manuel Ugarte joined United in the summer but is still settling in, and Casemiro won’t be seen as the best option for Erik ten Hag in Mainoo’s absence.

See below as Romano posted about the Mainoo injury, though it seems we’ll need to wait a bit longer for details on how serious it is…

More Stories / Latest News
1-0 down and Fernandes sent off, but this stat proves Man Utd still have hope vs Spurs
“Disgrace” – Gary Neville says Bruno Fernandes red sums up Man United’s awful afternoon
Erik ten Hag in disbelief of ‘awful’ Manchester United claims Gary Neville

Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United

Mainoo would be a huge loss through injury if he can’t make it back soon, with the 19-year-old being a superb performer since breaking into the senior side last season.

Mainoo is the latest success story of the MUFC academy and there’s not really anyone else with quite the same profile in this team.

United’s midfield has already been significantly weakened today with Bruno Fernandes getting himself sent off not long before half time.

More Stories Kobbie Mainoo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.