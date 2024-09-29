Kobbie Mainoo goes off injured (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been given even more bad news this afternoon as Kobbie Mainoo has had to go off injured at half time, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X, formerly Twitter.

Mainoo has been an important player for Man Utd and fans will be desperately hoping he’s not out of action for too long, with the Red Devils already struggling enough as it is with the talented young England international in the team.

Manuel Ugarte joined United in the summer but is still settling in, and Casemiro won’t be seen as the best option for Erik ten Hag in Mainoo’s absence.

See below as Romano posted about the Mainoo injury, though it seems we’ll need to wait a bit longer for details on how serious it is…

??? Bad news for Man United as after Bruno Fernandes’ red card, Kobbie Mainoo has been subbed off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/pAuPyHRYuN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2024

Mainoo has been a revelation for Manchester United

Mainoo would be a huge loss through injury if he can’t make it back soon, with the 19-year-old being a superb performer since breaking into the senior side last season.

Mainoo is the latest success story of the MUFC academy and there’s not really anyone else with quite the same profile in this team.

United’s midfield has already been significantly weakened today with Bruno Fernandes getting himself sent off not long before half time.