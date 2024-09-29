Newcastle, Everton & Aston Villa set to reap big rewards from Man City legal win

Man City's badge displayed at the Etihad Stadium. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Man City’s apparent success in their Associated Party Transactions (APT) case against the Premier League could reap unexpected benefits for Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa, according to Stefan Borson.

The Premier League champions are currently battling against 115 charges regarding Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) but alongside that, have also been contesting an APT case.

APT rules are designed to limit how much clubs can be paid in sponsorships by associated parties.

Man City have taken legal action against the Premier League for what they claim are ‘unlawful’ rules.

Following a two-week private hearing, The Times reported that City scored a major victory in the case after a vote for amendments to the rules was dropped from the latest Premier League meeting.

Could Newcastle, Everton & Aston Villa benefit from Man City win?

Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa are all clubs that have battled hard against PSR rules in recent times.

Everton, in particular, have felt the full force of regulations after suffering an eight-point deduction last season.

However, according to Borson — who is a football finance expert and former adviser to Manchester City — the Cityzens’ recent victory could open up new revenue streams for clubs looking to break into England’s elite.

“We don’t know exactly what Man City were asking for, but let’s assume they wanted those APT rules largely repealed and deemed unlawful,” Borson told Football Insider.

“The ironic thing is the big beneficiaries would have been Newcastle, Everton if they get bought by Friedkin and people like Aston Villa, clubs in that emerging group.

“At the moment, they are partially restricted in terms of what they can do because they just can’t get their wage bill high enough to compete with the top four on a consistent basis.

“Clearly, if there were no APT rules, you would see some more significant sponsorship and commercial transactions going through those clubs.”

Top photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images