Media killing English football tradition that managers love says Man United’s Erik ten Hag

Man United boss Erik ten Hag believes the amount of media managers have to commit to after Premier League matches is killing an old English football tradition that coaches love.

There has been a tradition for many years in the Premier League where managers would meet up after the full-time whistle to share a chat about the game they just played and life in general.

Stories are often told by past English top flight managers later down the line about certain conversations had over a cup of tea or a glass of wine and it is a tradition that coaches genuinely seemed to love.

However, this is dying in the Premier League admits Erik ten Hag and it is a result of the amount of time that coaches need to go through their media commitments after games.

Read More: “I can’t watch this” – Gary Neville driven “crazy” by what he saw during Wolves vs Liverpool

When asked by Sky Sports if he meets up with any other Premier League managers during the season, the Man United boss responded by saying: “We meet up. It was always a good tradition in English football to meet each other after the matches but with all the media now, I think that tradition is a little bit going away.

“I think it is a pity because it was a nice tradition.”

Man United’s Erik ten Hag has a point about English media

Ten Hag has a strong point when it comes to the topic of the media as the commitments current football figures have is way too much.

It seems that the media has access to them at all times and it takes people away from focusing on their work or even leads to them saying something silly as they attempt to stay away from the usual clichés.

Football fans will be disappointed to hear that the tradition Ten Hag mentioned is dying but that can be added to the many things currently wrong with the modern game.