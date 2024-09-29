Man United following 20-year-old attacker with 9-G/A in 8 games this season

Fans pose for photos outside of Old Trafford stadium. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the AZ Alkmaar winger Ruben van Bommel.

As per Fichajes, Manchester United are keeping close tabs on his development and they will face competition from Bayern Munich for his services. The 20-year-old has been a key player for AZ Alkmaar the season and he has contributed to six goals and three assists in eight matches across all competitions.

Manchester United could certainly use more quality and depth in the wide area. The 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for them, and they could nurture him into a key star for the club.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be attractive for any player. Ruben van Bommel certainly be attracted to the idea of joining them if the opportunity presents itself. Manchester United have the financial muscle to get the deal done as well, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months.

Bayern Munich keen on Ruben van Bommel

Bayern Munich are keeping close tabs on his development as well, and it will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga giants decide to make a move for him.

Van Bommel is a prodigious talent with a bright future ahead of himself. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team exposure. He must seek gametime assurances from Manchester United before making the move.

With the right guidance, the 20-year-old could be the ideal replacement for Antony who has been quite underwhelming since the big-money move from Ajax. The AZ Alkmaar winger will certainly fancy his chances of dislodging the Brazilian winger from the starting lineup and taking up his position in the side.

