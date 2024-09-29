Man United slammed for “so many basic errors” while one player is spotted giving up on Spurs goal

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Kobbie Mainoo during Man United vs Tottenham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been heavily criticised for committing basic errors and playing without an identity as they trail Tottenham 1-0 in today’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Man Utd-focused journalists Samuel Luckhurst and Rich Fay have commented on just how badly the Red Devils look today, with plenty of commentators on social media clearly pretty bemused by what they’re seeing.

Brennan Johnson scored early on for Spurs after Micky van de Ven’s incredible assist, and since then we’ve not seen much of a response from the home side, with Fay noting that Erik ten Hag is now surely out of excuses after getting a lot of time to implement his philosophy, sign the players he wants, whilst also getting key men back from injury…

Meanwhile, Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News posted about Diogo Dalot seeming to just give up on tracking Johnson’s run for the goal, with the Tottenham winger running completely unchallenged to tap home at the far post…

MUFC fans will be dismayed by this reaction, as it shows just how poor they’re being in a big game while everyone is watching.

More Stories / Latest News
Ten Hag signing’s error left huge space for Tottenham to attack for second goal vs Man United
More bad news for Manchester United as star goes off injured vs Tottenham
1-0 down and Fernandes sent off, but this stat proves Man Utd still have hope vs Spurs

In short, everyone can see how badly Ten Hag is doing, except the United board themselves, apparently.

More Stories Ange Postecoglou Brennan Johnson Diogo Dalot Erik ten Hag Micky van de Ven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.