Bruno Fernandes in action for Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has made the bizarre claim that he’s ‘proud’ of his Manchester United teammates despite their 3-0 thrashing to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke consigned the Red Devils to their second 3-0 home defeat of the season after Liverpool inflicted the same punishment on them a few weeks ago.

The result has left Erik ten Hag’s job in serious jeopardy, with fans and pundits alike now calling for his time at the club to come to an end.

United’s task was made that much harder thanks to the red card shown to Bruno Fernandes just before half-time for a challenge on James Maddison.

It was certainly a controversial decision, with Fernandes appearing to slip rather than lunge at Maddison, while the contact wasn’t exactly dangerous, despite being toward the knee.

“I didn’t go with the studs, it’s never a red card. Even James Maddison, when he gets up, he said it’s not a red card,” said Fernandes (via BBC Sport).

“If this is a red card we have to look at many other incidents. It is a foul, there is not much contact, if he [the referee] wants to give me a yellow I agree. I don’t understand why VAR doesn’t call him to the screen.”

Bruno Fernandes ‘proud’ of Man Utd after Spurs thrashing

Sunday’s result has left Man Utd fans seething, so Fernandes saying he’s ‘proud’ of his teammates may serve to antagonise them.

However, the Portugal international has nevertheless paid tribute to the players left on the pitch following his dismissal.

“I want to say I left my team-mates one man down, I appreciate everything they did on the pitch. We didn’t start the game well with 11 players and then they did very well.

“It was difficult to cover all of the spaces, there are many good things we can take away from this. I am proud of the team.”

Top photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images