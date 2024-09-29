Erik ten Hag and Man Utd's players pictured at Old Trafford. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s 3-0 thrashing at home to Tottenham Hotspur has left Erik ten Hag walking on very thin ice, but it could have been much worse.

That’s according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who believes the Red Devils could have suffered even further under different circumstances.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke delivered a resounding victory for Spurs, just weeks after United lost at home to Liverpool by the same scoreline.

Man Utd’s task was made that much harder thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ red card when the score was still only 1-0 but in reality, Spurs were always in full control at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is coming under fire from all angles after his side were ripped apart by one of their rivals for the Premier League European places.

How Man Utd’s defeat to Spurs could’ve been even worse

Tottenham’s performance on Sunday is even more impressive when you consider they were without their star forward Son Heung-min through injury.

Son has four goals and an assist in his last seven Premier League appearances against Man Utd and has started the current top-flight campaign with two goals and two assists.

Former Spurs, Liverpool and England midfielder Redknapp believes Tottenham would have humiliated United even further had Son been available at Old Trafford.

“If Son had played today, it would’ve been six,” Redknapp declared on Sky Sports.

On an impressive outing from Ange Postecoglou’s men, he added: “Tottenham needed the performance, it was a statement win and they haven’t played bad in any games yet, even the North London derby which always hurt more.

“All the other games, there’s been some really good performances and more than their points deserve.”

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images