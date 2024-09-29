Bruno Fernandes in action for Man United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a disastrous first half in their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Red Devils went 1-0 down in just three minutes as Brennan Johnson fired home after a brilliant run from Dutch defender Micky van de Ven.

Both sides could have scored further goals from there, but Tottenham always felt in control.

And things went from bad to worse for United when Bruno Fernandes was sent off just before the break for a high challenge on James Maddison.

Unsurprisingly, Man Utd were booed off by their fans at half-time, with the Old Trafford crowd furious at a first-half display Gary Neville labelled a ‘disgrace’.

Man Utd have hope vs Spurs

Things may look bad for United, but supporters can take home from one particular and very surprising stat.

That is that the Red Devils are actually unbeaten in their last three Premier League games in which they’ve had a player sent off.

Most recently, United took a 0-0 draw away at Liverpool when Diogo Dalot was sent off at Anfield, although his red card only came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Before that, Casemiro was given a red card in the 34th minute of their home tie against Southampton in March 2023, but United were able to hold on for a 0-0 draw.

Casemiro was the culprit again just a month earlier when he was dismissed in the 70th minute at home to Crystal Palace. However, United were already 2-0 up when the Brazilian was given his marching orders and were able to hang on to a narrow 2-1 win.

