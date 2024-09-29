Kulusevski and Ugarte battle for the ball. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham heaped further misery on Manchester United with a resounding 3-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Brennan Johnson got things going early with a goal in the third minute following a storming run from Micky van de Ven

Things got much worse for United as Bruno Fernandes was shown a red card just before half-time, while Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke completed the humiliation after the break.

Read on for full player ratings from Old Trafford:

Man Utd vs Tottenham player ratings

Man Utd (4-2-3-1)

Andre Onana – 7/10 – Couldn’t do much for the goals and actually kept the score down with a few decent saves.

Noussair Mazraoui – 5/10 – Had a torrid time trying to deal with the pace of Werner, although he still managed to make a few vital interceptions and clearances to stop the afternoon getting any worse.

Matthijs de Ligt – 5/10 – Tried his best to plug the gaps Martinez continually left for him but was far too stretched.

Lisandro Martinez – 3/10 – Too keen to rush out at every opportunity, leaving De Ligt isolated. Was punished for such eagerness on Spurs’ second.

Diogo Dalot – 4/10 – Uncharacteristically poor from a player who has been in form of late. Sloppy on the ball and slow to react without it.

Manuel Ugarte – 6/10 – Was the most likely Man Utd midfielder to leave a bruise on a Tottenham player but needed more help. Tidy on the ball without doing too much.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6/10 – One of United’s more inventive players in the first half but was forced off just after the Fernandes red card through injury.

Alejandro Garnacho – 6/10 – Hit the post with an excellent volley and showed the off flash but was largely a passenger.

Bruno Fernandes – 2/10 – A little unlucky to be shown a straight red card but was completely ineffective beforehand anyway.

Marcus Rashford – 4/10 – The odd spark in attack but not enough. Heavily criticised for his role in the first goal, losing the ball before effectively giving up.

Joshua Zirkzee – 6/10 – Tested Vicario with one effort and tried to give United some presence up-front but was outnumbered. Withdrawn at half-time.

Substitutes:

Mason Mount (46′, for Maino) – 5/10 – Not really effective and was withdrawn near the end with an injury.

Casemiro (46′, for Zirkzee) – 4/10 – Continues to look a yard off the pace.

Christian Eriksen (72′, for Ugarte) – 4/10 – Didn’t get going.

Rasmus Hojlund (73′, for Rashford) – 1/10 – One touch and one offside in 17 minutes.

Amad Diallo (85′, for Mount) – 5/10 – Tried to make himself busy but not enough time, the damage was already done.

Tottenham (4-3-3)

Guglielmo Vicario – 8/10 – Not his busiest afternoon but was alert when required. A good save to deny Zirkzee when it was still only 1-0.

Pedro Porro – 7/10 – Showed plenty of quality in possession and was alert to any potential United counter-attacks.

Cristian Romero – 7/10 – Gave Tottenham excellent tempo on the ball and nearly scored an acrobatic goal inside the box. Lost five of his six contested duels but wasn’t caught out in a dangerous area.

Micky van de Ven – 8/10 – “It’s amazing. Brilliant. That is one of the best things I’ve ever seen from a centre half,” Gary Neville said of Van de Ven’s turbo-charged run to assist Johnson’s opening goal. The Dutch powerhouse was fantastic all afternoon.

Destiny Udogie – 7/10 – Provided good forward momentum down the left but was brought off at half-time after appearing to pick up an injury.

Dejan Kulusevski – 9/10 – Created a mind-boggling nine chances and fully deserved his goal to make it 2-0, beating Onana with a beautifully delicate touch. Was a thorn in United’s side throughout. Man of the match.

Rodrigo Bentancur – 7/10 – Kept Spurs ticking with his precision passing and endless work rate.

James Maddison – 8/10 – The most-fouled player on the pitch, resulting in a red card for Bruno Fernandes and a yellow for Diogo Dalot. Will be disappointed not to have scored with the chances he had.

Brennan Johnson – 8/10 – Got the show on the road early with his fourth goal in as many games and nearly had a second but rattled the woodwork. Looks like he’s loving his football right now, which is great to see.

Dominic Solanke – 8/10 – Was a nightmare for the United defence with his physical presence and took his goal well, gambling in the box for a simple finish. Probably should have scored a couple more.

Timo Werner – 8/10 – Frustrating with his end product but was a menace with his speed and dribbling.

Substitutes:

Djed Spence (46′, for Udogie) – 6/10 – Nothing fancy, just got the job done.

Mikey Moore (76′, for Johnson) – 7/10 – A lively cameo and could have grabbed a goal.

Lucas Bergvall (77′, for Werner) – 8/10 – A great corner to help set up Solanke’s goal, continues to look a huge talent.

Pape Sarr (77′, for Maddison) – 8/10 – Flicked Bergvall’s corner on for Solanke’s goal.

Radu Dragusin (81′, for Van de Ven) – 6/10 – Gave Van de Ven a well-deserved rest.

Top photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images