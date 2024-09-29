Ten Hag signing’s error left huge space for Tottenham to attack for second goal vs Man United

Tottenham's second goal against Man United (via Sky Sports)

A major error by Lisandro Martinez allowed Tottenham acres of space to run into for their second goal against Manchester United today.

Watch the video clip below as Martinez dived into a challenge and timed it all wrong, meaning the Spurs attack were suddenly away and able to run totally unchallenged towards the Man Utd penalty area.

Martinez just couldn’t get back in time, and it left the rest of the defence exposed, with Brennan Johnson able to cross for Dejan Kulusevski, who scored to make it 2-0 to Spurs at Old Trafford…

It looks like a long way back for United now, with the home side down to ten men after the Bruno Fernandes red card not long before the break.

Martinez was one of a number of signings brought to United under Erik ten Hag, who has brought in a few of his former Ajax players since taking the job.

Antony also joined in summer 2022, following both Martinez and Ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester, while others such as Andre Onana and Matthijs de Ligt have since followed.

Still, the Argentine just isn’t impressing, with rash decision-making like this showing why he’s been one of a number of questionable signings by the club during the Ten Hag era.