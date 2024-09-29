Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Micah Richards has claimed that the referee made a mistake by not awarding Crystal Palace a penalty during their game on Saturday afternoon.

Everton registered their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday afternoon, beating the Eagles 2-1 at Goodison Park in a contest where the visitors will feel like they should’ve left with more.

Marc Guehi opened the scoring for Crystal Palace after just 10 minutes, flicking the ball past Jordan Pickford after it was headed towards him off of the back of a corner.

The visitors then had several chances to press their advantage but were unable to convert with Eberechi Eze pulling the strings for the Eagles.

They were made to pay for their lack of conviction in front of goal in the second half, with Dwight McNeil curling a stunning long-range shot into the top corner before grabbing a seven minutes later.

But Palace may feel hard done after Jean Philippe-Mateta was brought down inside the box by James Tarkowski with the referee waving play on.

Speaking on Match of the Day on Saturday night, Richards expressed that he believes the English defender did in fact take him out.

“I think he takes him out on both legs. I think Tarkowski knows exactly what he is doing. He looks at the referee. He knows he is guilty.” He said.

“It is on the line. He gets a little bit of the ball. He gets both legs if I am being totally honest about the situation.”

