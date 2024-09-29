Exclusive: Chelsea fans given date they can expect “developments” on Victor Osimhen transfer

Victor Osimhen (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Chelsea will likely have to wait until closer to January before any developments on the Victor Osimhen transfer saga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided his latest information on the Osimhen saga, with nothing happening now with the Nigeria international, who only recently joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli.

Chelsea notably worked hard on trying to sign Osimhen, though in the end a deal couldn’t be done and the deadline passed for the Blues and most other European clubs, though the Turkish transfer window being open for longer ended up giving Galatasaray the chance to make this surprise move.

Osimhen has started well at his new club, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if his stay there doesn’t end up being a particularly long-term one, though for now it will still require Chelsea to be patient.

Romano has unsurprisingly had a lot of fans asking him for updates on Osimhen, but for now it seems there’s nothing that’s really changed with the 25-year-old’s situation.

Osimhen transfer: Chelsea interest remains, but updates will have to wait until closer to January

“I’m aware there continue to be plenty of stories about Victor Osimhen’s future after a crazy summer that saw him make the surprise move to Galatasaray despite the strong interest from Chelsea and other clubs,” Romano said.

“I’ve been asked about reports on Osimhen possibly moving for just £40m this January, with Chelsea said to be working on this deal behind the scenes.

“However, I can honestly say that nothing is happening now regarding Osimhen. I’ve said many times recently that Chelsea’s interest remains and they still like the player, but there are no negotiations ongoing and it would be disrespectful for Galatasaray as they paid important money to land Osimhen on loan.

“So it’s all quiet for now, and once we get closer to January we will see the developments.”

Chelsea could probably still do with a striker of Osimhen’s calibre, even if Nicolas Jackson has started the new campaign brightly, while Cole Palmer is also showing himself to be a reliable source of goals.