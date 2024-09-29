(Photo by Richard Sellers)

Owen Hargreaves has praised Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for grabbing his chance under Arne Slot, but explained the Reds will struggle to win the Premier League or Champions League without a specialist defensive midfielder.

Liverpool have had a great start to the season and sit top of the Premier League with 15 points from their fist six games, which is a point more than Manchester City and Arsenal who sit second and third respectively.

A lot was made of Liverpool’s failure to sign an outfield player this summer, but their start to the season suggests that may not be an issue.

Hargreaves praises Gravenberch

One of Liverpool’s best performers this season has been Gravenberch, who has impressed in midfield for the Reds.

Slot’s men were looking to sign a defensive midfielder this summer but missed out on Martin Zubimendi as he opted to stay at Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Gravenberch has operated as the deepest midfielder for the Reds this season and whilst he’s done well Hargreaves feels Liverpool won’t challenge for the big trophies unless they sign a specialist defensive midfielder.

“He is 190cm, he is 22 years old, he has got everything, but he is not a specialist defensive midfield player, there is a difference,” he told Premier League Productions as quoted by The Daily Mail.

“I think he is a brilliant midfield player, he is a box-to-box [player], depending on who you play. But I think in a big game, in a one-off game, to go and win the Premier League or the Champions League, I think you need a specialist. Liverpool showed that with Fabinho or Manchester City showed that with Rodri.

“I still think they will address this position. But credit Gravenberch, he has grabbed his chance and that’s all you need.

“That’s what you need as a player, you need someone to trust you and he has proven it. I still think tougher tests will come. I love what he is doing, but I still think they will go and get somebody.”

The position is clearly Gravenberch’s to lose right now and if he keeps performing how he is it may change Liverpool’s mind about going into the market, but they were interested in Zubimendi for a reason and you would expect them to address that area in January or next summer.