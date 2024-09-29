NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 30: Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding has been left out of the club’s official squad photo for the 2024–25 season.

The decision has now cast a major doubt on his future at the club. Holding has been banished from the first team set up and he is training individually due to an undisclosed reason. Manager Oliver Glasner has confirmed that he will speak to the defender regarding his situation, but he refused to make the reason for his exile public.

Glasner said:“Rob (Holding) is training individually at the moment. “We will talk together. He knows the reason, but it is something that stays between me and Rob. Nothing public.”

Holding joined the London club for a fee of around £4 million last season, but he has made just one appearance for them so far. The defender has struggled with injury problems since the move to Selhurst Park. It seems that his career at the club could now be over.

Can Holding salvage his future?

The 29-year-old could be a useful player for Crystal Palace if he can earn the trust of the manager. It remains to be seen whether he can convince Glasner to give him another opportunity. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in the top flight. He is versatile enough to operate as a central defender, a fullback as well as a defensive midfielder. Crystal Palace could certainly use a versatile player like him.

It remains to be seen how the situation situation develops.

The decision to leave him out of the official squad photo has certainly surprised fans and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles decide to cash in on the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

The defender will want to play regularly at this stage of his career and he should look to leave Crystal Palace if they cannot provide him with that opportunity.

Top Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images