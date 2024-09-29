Man United manager Erik ten Hag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag is facing an important run of games at Manchester United as former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is being considered as a possible replacement for him in the Old Trafford dugout.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd want to see improved results and performances soon, even if Ten Hag is currently considered safe in his job.

The Red Devils take on Tottenham later today and have some other important matches coming up that could determine Ten Hag’s future, with some figures inside the club keen on Allegri as a possible candidate to replace the Dutch tactician.

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juve at the end of last season, and he remains a coach with an impressive CV, with United exploring him as an option, even if no concrete talks have taken place so far.

Ten Hag or Allegri for Manchester United?

Ten Hag signed a new contract with MUFC in the summer, but it’s not been the best start to the season by any stretch of the imagination, so it’s perhaps not surprising that we’re seeing doubts creep in about the former Ajax boss.

At the same time, however, Allegri didn’t have the best end to his time at Juventus, and some fans will surely question if he’d really be ideal for United’s needs right now.

Although the experienced Italian tactician has won a lot of trophies, they’ve all come in Italy as he’s yet to test himself in another league, while it would probably also be fair to say that his style of football isn’t the most expansive or exciting, so might not go down too well with the fans at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see if other candidates come into the club’s thinking, with Gareth Southgate notably linked on a few occasions in recent times.