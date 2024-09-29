Marcus Thuram with his Inter teammates (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Aston Villa reportedly have an interest in the potential transfer of Inter Milan forward and Arsenal target Marcus Thuram ahead of January.

The Gunners are understood to be considering Thuram as a possible target to come in up front, though their preferred option remains talented young RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. With a lack of depth behind Kai Havertz and the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus, however, the north Londoners perhaps can’t afford to be too picky.

According to Fichajes, Villa are now keen on Thuram, and it could make sense for them to try to bring in the France international after the fine start to the season from Jhon Duran.

Duran is liked by Chelsea after interest in the summer, so that could be one to watch, and if he leaves Villa Park then Unai Emery would surely need someone to come in in his place.

Thuram could be a good option, with the 27-year-old able to bring both quality and experience to this Villa squad as they look to repeat last season’s success of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

Thuram transfer: Can Villa lure Inter man to the Premier League?

The Villa project would surely be a tempting one for Thuram, though at the same time everyone knows Inter are a huge name in European football and he might be keen to stay there and continue to fight for his place, while Arsenal are also surely a bigger and more exciting project if they decide to step up their interest.

Inter won Serie A last season, with Thuram playing his part in their title triumph, while he’s also amassed 26 caps for the French national team, playing a part in their 2022 World Cup squad which reached the final, only to lose to Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Villa would surely do well to land someone of Thuram’s calibre, though some other fans might also prefer to see talented youngster Duran staying and continuing to play a key role in Emery’s side.

The Colombia international, still only 20 years of age, might not yet be at Thuram’s level, but he’s arguably shown he could be one of Europe’s finest strikers in a few years’ time.