Manchester United fans left early from their clash against Tottenham on Sunday evening as the visitors celebrated their certain victory.

It was a very tough day in the office for Erik ten Hag’s men on Sunday evening when they were comfortably beaten at Old Trafford as the pressure increased on Erik ten Hag’s shoulders.

In what was the marquee game of the weekend, Ange Postecoglou brought his side to Manchester to face a stuttering United side that mirrored their own rough start to the Premier League season.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to get off the mark with Brennan Johnson slotting home a cross from Mickey van de Ven after just minutes.

The hosts were then reduced to ten men with Bruno Fernandes receiving a red card for a high tackle on James Maddison before the break.

Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke sealed the 3-0 victory for Spurs with home fans departing the stadium after the English striker’s goal in the 77th minute.

Chants of ‘Is there a fire alarm’ could be heard around the stadium as United fans went home.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Tottenham fans: “Is there a fire alarm?” pic.twitter.com/ojvpEzF0rS — KinG £ (@xKGx__) September 29, 2024

Picture courtesy of Bein Sports.