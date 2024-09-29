(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Tony Cascarino has slammed West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta for his performance in the 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The Hammers came from behind to draw 1-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in a result that may just help relieve some pressure on beleaguered manager Julen Lopetegui.

Tomas Soucek scored in the 54th minute after Bryan Mbeumo had given the Bees a first-minute lead, with West Ham now sitting 14th in the Premier League with five points from six games.

West Ham: Cascarino slams ‘disinterested’ Paqueta

One player who was disappointing from a West Ham perspective is Paqueta.

The Brazil international did create two chances. However, he was also quite sloppy with the ball, completing just 80% of his passes, while he lost five of his seven contested ground duels.

Former Chelsea, Aston Villa and Celtic striker Cascrino was very critical of Paqueta, who he accused of looking ‘disinterested’ before being brought off in the 76th minute.

“I’ll tell you who was really disappointing, Paqueta for West Ham,” Cascarino told talkSPORT (via West Ham Zone). “I thought he really didn’t get going and by the way, looked really disinterested.

“I was watching [Julen] Lopetegui as soon as he made two or three really bad passes in the game, Lopetegui looked at him and eventually dragged him off.”

