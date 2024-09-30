A Chelsea flag is waved prior to the match between Chelsea and Leeds United. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei is reportedly a target for Italian giants AC Milan.

According to a report from Milan Live, the Italian outfit are looking to sign the 21-year-old midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Casadei is not a regular starter for Chelsea and the Blues could be open to sanctioning his departure for the right price. He is highly rated at the club and there is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future.

He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for AC Milan if they can get the deal done.

Milan have done well to bring in talented players from Chelsea in recent seasons and Casadei would be another exciting addition.

The 21-year-old needs regular game time at this stage of his career and a move to Milan would be ideal for him if they are willing to provide him with the opportunities he needs. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea is unlikely to benefit him.

The report states that the midfielder recently changed agents and that could facilitate a move in January.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could use the proceeds from his departure to improve their squad. They will be hoping to return to the Champions League this season and they will look to win a trophy as well. Bringing in quality players in January will certainly help their cause.

Can AC Milan get the deal done?

It remains to be seen whether Milan step up their efforts to sign the midfielder in the coming months. They have the financial muscle to get the deal done and the 21-year-old is unlikely to cost a premium either. Chelsea paid €15 million for him and they might look to recoup most of that.

The Italian outfit will certainly hope that Casadei can fulfil his immense potential with them in the near future. The investment could prove to be a bargain if the Chelsea midfielder adapts to Italian football quickly and fulfils his potential at Milan.

A move away from Chelsea will be the fresh start the youngster needs to get his career back on track.

Top Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images