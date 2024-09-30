“It was really harsh” – Alan Shearer reveals why he has sympathy with Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-0 loss against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side, who could have scored more goals and won by an even bigger margin.

Erik ten Hag’s team have struggled to find form this season and it was another result that proved that they have not improved at all from last season.

Man United are currently 12th in the league and with Porto and Aston Villa waiting to play them, it seems like it is only going to get more difficult for Ten Hag and his team.

Bruno Fernandes was sent off against Tottenham for a reckless challenge on James Maddison and that red card proved to be the turning point of the match.

Football pundits Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker have shared their verdicts on the sending off.

While speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, both the pundits felt that the sending off was harsh and a yellow card should have been shown to Fernandes for his challenge.

Shearer said: “They were miles the better team (Spurs). They were up for it more than Man United were – they started really well. They were the better team and I thought Man United were shambolic.

“They were awful, thought they were lucky to get away with three. Bit of a harsh sending off, I thought.

Lineker replied: “Yeah I thought that, I thought that as well. I thought it was one that a yellow probably would have sufficed.”

Shearer: “I think so, yeah.”

Lineker: “Yeah, because he slipped a bit, he stuck his leg out, but he wasn’t reckless or particularly dangerous.”

Shearer: “I didn’t think it was a red card though, it was really harsh.”

Fernandes will now miss the next three domestic matches for the Red Devils, a major blow to the team and the manager.

Despite the Portugal international not finding form this season, he is still an important player of the team and a leader in the dressing room.

Man United could be without two important players

His absence will have a huge effect on the team, along with the potential absence of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who was taken off against Spurs after getting injured.

Man United are a million miles away from the top four of the Premier League and if their current form continues, Ten Hag could edge closer to an exit from the club.

Some might argue that Spurs were the better team even before the red card and might have won even if Fernandes was not sent off.

It is something we will never know but Man United fans have every right to be disappointed with the officials.