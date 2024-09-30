Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Losing Harry Kane was always going to be hugely problematic for Spurs, and even more so for then-new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The hard-hitting Aussie was appointed Spurs boss in June last year, just weeks before Kane’s move to Bayern Munich was confirmed.

Failing to sign a replacement for the talismanic striker in that same window, Postecoglou was tasked with finding a solution for the England international’s output last season.

And despite missing out on Champions League qualification after finishing fifth in the table last season, the Greece-born manager earned the praise of many and was heavily backed during this summer’s transfer window.

Ange Postecogkou wants Viktor Gyokeres to become Spurs’ next record-signing

Signing several players, including Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for a reported £65 million, Postecoglou made the 27-year-old Spurs’ record signing.

However, even though signing Solanke has so far proven to be a smart decision, Spurs, according to Fichajes, are in the market for another hitman with Postecoglou targeting a player that could cost up to £83.5 million (€100 million).

Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres has long been touted as Europe’s next big thing.

Scoring 54 goals in just 59 appearances, the 26-year-old Sweden international, who arrived from Coventry just over one year ago, has grown to become one of the continents’ most prolific forwards.

And the striker’s form has unsurprisingly led to links to some of the sports’ biggest clubs, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, with Spurs the latest side to join the party — Postecoglou hopes chairman Daniel Levy will continue to back his vision as he looks to pull off what would be Spurs’ second record-breaking signing in as many windows.