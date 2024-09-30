Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Arsenal are among a host of top European clubs to have expressed an interest in Palmeiras centre back Vitor Reis according to reports.

The Athletic have reported that Arsenal and Spanish giants Real Madrid have made initial enquiries to Palmeiras and the representatives of the player in regards to his availability.

The report adds that no formal enquiries have been made yet, whilst Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona are the other clubs to have expressed an interest in the teenager.

Arsenal enquire about Reis

Reis is under contract with Palmeiras until 2028 and is believed to have a termination clause of €100m.

The Athletic add that Palmeiras haven’t set an asking price because their intention is to hold onto the Brazil youth international until after the 2025 Club World Cup.

Reis has been at Palmeiras since 2016 where he has come through the youth teams and has so far gone on to make 15 appearances for the first team, scoring two goals.

The 18-year-old can also play at right back and his versatility would certainly appeal to a number of clubs.

Arsenal are blessed with a lot of quality defensive options and with William Saliba and Gabriel currently in their prime and performing brilliantly they could face a difficult task to convince Reis they are the right club for him and show there’s a path to the first team.

Not to mention the Gunners have Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori who can both also play at centre back.

It appears competition for Reis is fierce and he will be on the move in the not too distant future to a big European club.

If Arsenal and Real Madrid both make serious moves for the player it will be very difficult for the Gunners to win the battle given Madrid’s history with signing young Brazilian talents and with their defensive issues there’s a much clearer path to the first team in the Spanish capital.