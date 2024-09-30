Arsenal in a dilemma regarding key star, report reveals Edu’s transfer priority

Mikel Arteta instructs his players. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey faces an uncertain future at the club.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian international was heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal during the summer transfer window but the Gunners ended up keeping him at the club.

According to the Mirror, they are now undecided on whether they want to keep him longer and offer him a new contract. His current contract expires in 2025 and he will be able to move on as a free agent next summer. In terms of quality, there is no doubt that he is a key player for them. However, he has had his fair share of injury problems in recent seasons.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to keep him at the club for the long term. There is no doubt that he could be a very useful player for the club if he can stay fit.

Jorginho is already in the twilight stages of his career and Arsenal cannot afford to lose him and Partey together in 2025. Offering him a short-term deal could be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen all the situation develops.

The report further states that signing a defensive midfielder in the coming windows is now a top priority for Edu.

The Ghanaian midfielder will want to play regularly and he might seek security in terms of a new deal as well. It will be interesting to see if the two parties can work out an agreement that benefits them both.

Arsenal need squad depth

Arsenal will be hoping to fight for league titles and the Champions League trophy regularly. They need quality players at their disposal in order to do so. In addition to that, they will need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Keeping players like Partey in the squad could prove to be a wise decision. It will help Mikel Arteta rotate his squad and keep the players fresh.

