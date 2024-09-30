“He does leave space…” – Arsenal star identified as ideal to exploit this potential PSG weak link

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates a goal for Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has tipped Gabriel Martinelli as an ideal player to exploit one weakness to Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi’s game when the two clubs meet in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts made it clear he was expecting big things from Martinelli in this match, as the Brazil international so often shone on that left-hand side in Champions League games last season.

Martinelli’s form has dipped a little bit in recent months, but he showed signs of being back to his old self in the 4-2 win over Leicester City at the weekend, so perhaps that’s some cause for optimism.

Watts believes Hakimi’s attacking style at right-back could mean PSG are left a little exposed at times on that side of the pitch, meaning Martinelli could do some real damage to Luis Enrique’s side if he’s on his game.

Martinelli could be key for Arsenal against PSG’s Hakimi

“Arsenal’s threat will come from out wide, I’m convinced of that. Obviously Bukayo Saka will be important, but Gabriel Martinelli was excellent against Leicester and looks to be finding his best form again,” Watts said.

“Martinelli was electric at times in the Champions League last season, arguably his best performances of the campaign came in that competition and I think he will have a big part to play on Tuesday night.

“We know how good Achraf Hakimi can be going forward and Arsenal will have to watch out for him, but he does leave space in behind when he presses forward and that could be perfect for Martinelli to exploit.

“I think the Brazilian is going to be key for Arteta’s side.”

Arsenal have never won the Champions League but some fans will be wondering if this could finally be their year, with Mikel Arteta putting together a really strong team that can play good attacking football whilst also being more defensively resolute than many Gunners teams of the more recent past.