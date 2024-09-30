BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team's first goal with team mate Lamine Yamal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on August 31, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona have one of football’s talents on their books — Lamine Yamal — but run the risk of losing him in the coming windows if they cannot extend his contract.

The 17-year-old wonderkid has enjoyed a meteoric rise with his performances for Spain in this summer’s Euros propelling him to the forefront of European football.

Talented beyond words, Yamal possesses all the attributes to go right to the very top of the game, and Barcelona hope he does exactly that while wearing their famous blue and red colours.

Barcelona working to extend Lamine Yamal contract

The teenager, who came through Barcelona’s youth system, was promoted to the first-team last year. He has since gone on to make 60 appearances; directly contributing to 26 goals along the way.

However, while the teenager continues to impress on the biggest stages of them all, Barcelona are beginning to sweat over his future.

The winger’s contract expires in 2026, and failure to extend his deal is certain to see some of the world’s biggest and wealthiest clubs try their luck.

Man City among teenager’s admirers

Already on the radars of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Saudi side Al-Hilal, who are on the lookout for a replacement for Santos-bound Neymar, Yamal could soon have his pick of where he wants to play next, if he chooses to leave the Nou Camp.

However, according to Fichajes, Joan Laporta’s top priority is securing the future of his generational number 19.

The Catalan giants are working on a deal that would seal Yamal’s future for years to come and probably make him one of the club’s highest paid players despite being one of their youngest.

With the world at his feet, Yamal is primed to become the genuine heir to Lionel Messi’s throne, so perhaps the famous number 10 shirt will also be included in Barcelona’s upcoming negotiations.