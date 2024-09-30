(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has slammed Matthijs de Ligt for his performance in Manchester United’s defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

The pressure has gone up a notch on Erik ten Hag following a dismal display at Old Trafford with Spurs running out 3-0 winners, but they could have scored more.

United are currently languishing down in 13th with a minus three goal difference and just two wins from their opening six games.

Carragher slams De Ligt performance

It was an afternoon to forget for the Red Devils and they simply weren’t at the races as they turned in another poor display and things have arguably got worse since last season.

De Ligt has had a mixed start to his United career following his arrival from German giants Bayern Munich this summer

United conceded three goals for the second time at Old Trafford this season and Carragher singled out De Ligt for his poor decision making when analysing the game on Monday Night Football.

“I’ve noticed this a little bit with De Ligt and a lot of centre backs. I don’t understand why they don’t fill the space and they come over. I see this so much,” Carragher said.

“The striker just behind him has got nothing to do with him, that’s is Martinez’s job. If De Ligt goes over, [Lisandro] Martinez comes across. He’s looking over his shoulder, forget that, forget it! Get here!

“This was a brilliant run, it was amazing, but Van de Ven runs because he sees the space.”

Carragher also highlighted how De Ligt was constantly out of position and put’s himself in a situation where he has to dive into challenges.

“In every situation in that first half, two massive chances and the goal in De Ligt a player they brought in for huge money in the summer he’s completely out of position all the time so he ends up having to go flying in to challenges and then you leave yourself in a situation where you’re going to get yellow cards or red cards,” he added.

Carragher isn’t the only person to criticise De Ligt and United legend Paul Scholes has questioned the club’s decision to sign him in the first place.

The Dutch international will be hoping for an improved performance against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night before a difficult trip to Villa Park on Sunday.