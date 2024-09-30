Chelsea fans loved Jadon Sancho’s social media activity after Man United defeat

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho, who joined the Blues from Manchester United in the summer transfer window, seem to have enjoyed his former club’s defeat against Tottenham.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating defeat against Spurs at Old Trafford on Sunday, when Ange Postecoglou’s men beat Erik ten Hag’s team 3-0.

It was another poor performance by Man United at home after losing 3-0 against Liverpool earlier in the season.

Sancho, who jumped the sinking ship in the summer, is off to a brilliant start to his life at Stamford Bridge.

He contributed to Chelsea’s win against Brighton at the weekend and helped the club enter the top four of the Premier League.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice Sancho’s social media activity, when the English winger reposted a picture from the official Chelsea account on X of him celebrating with Cole Palmer right after Man United suffered the embarrassing defeat against Spurs.



Picture credit: X / Jadon Sancho

Sancho’s future at Man United is most likely over after he was allowed to leave the club on an initial loan deal by the Red Devils.

His time at Man United was highly disappointing with the player failing to settle at the club and later, his problems with Ten Hag made it more difficult for him to survive there.

He was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund last season after a public fallout with Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho is a changed player at Chelsea

But now at Chelsea, he seems settled under the leadership of Enzo Maresca and looks like a completely different player who has a point to prove.

His social media activity has made him an instant hit with the Chelsea fans along with his impressive performances on the pitch.

It is highly unlikely to see him play for Man United again considering how his time was full of struggles there.