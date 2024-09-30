Ben Chilwell could still leave Chelsea (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly get another chance to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell, who has been described as ‘upset’ by how things have played out at Stamford Bridge in recent times.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea in recent times, having had numerous issues with injuries, and it seems the Blues will now encourage bids for him this January, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chilwell can undoubtedly be a fine player on his day, so a fully fit version would surely be an asset to Chelsea or other top clubs, with Man Utd arguably in need of more options in that position after Luke Shaw’s similar struggles with both fitness and form.

Back in the summer, talkSPORT linked Chilwell with the Red Devils, and it could be that the 27-year-old will be an option for them again when the transfer window re-opens in the middle of the season.

It remains to be seen if United would take Chilwell, but the Mirror’s report claims that he remains available, as well as being upset by how things have played out at CFC in recent times.

Chilwell transfer: Do Man United need the Chelsea left-back?

While it would be a bit of a gamble to bring in the injury-prone Chelsea defender, there’s surely no doubt MUFC need to do something on that left-hand side.

Shaw seems too unreliable, and although Chilwell has had similar problems, he might at least bring something fresh to the team, while he’ll also be arriving with a point to prove.

Overall, though, if United are to strengthen at left-back there are probably better options out there, so it will be interesting to see who else Chelsea might manage to offload Chilwell to.

The Mirror mention past interest from a number of Turkish clubs, but it seems even they ultimately decided not to move for the former Leicester City man, which is perhaps another sign that United shouldn’t fall into that trap.