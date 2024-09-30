“Absolutely not” – Man United legend majorly questions expensive Ten Hag transfer decision

Matthijs de Ligt deal has been questioned by Paul Scholes (Photos by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has hit out at the signing of Matthijs de Ligt, stating that he is “absolutely not” an improvement on Harry Maguire based on what we’ve seen of him so far.

The Netherlands international joined Man Utd from Bayern Munich in the summer and has not made the most impressive start to life at Old Trafford, though in fairness he’s far from the only player who looks out of sorts right now as the team continues to struggle under Erik ten Hag.

United lost 3-0 at home to Tottenham yesterday, with De Ligt not in any way looking like someone who could help the team improve defensively, with Spurs finding it all too easy for much of the game, in what turned out to be a comfortable win.

Speaking on SuperSport, Scholes made it clear that he would expect more from a signing like De Ligt, who was not cheap to bring in from Bayern, but it certainly looks like he’s not doing anywhere near enough at the moment.

De Ligt signing slammed by United legend Scholes

“When you bring players in, you expect them to be a lot better than who you’ve already got. I don’t see players coming in who are a big difference,” Scholes said.

“De Ligt has come in for Maguire, let’s say, but there’s no big difference there.

Asked if De Ligt is an upgrade on Maguire, Scholes said: “No, absolutely not.”

That’s pretty damning from Scholes, who is never one to shy away from saying what he thinks about his old club, who have struggled so much since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

De Ligt is one of many expensive flops brought to Old Trafford in the last decade, with other top players like Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Casemiro also among those who have joined and then gone backwards.