Credit: Photos from Getty Images.

Erik Ten Hag is clinging to his Man United future.

The 54-year-old is the odds-on favourite to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season.

A series of poor results, including two 3-0 league hammerings against Liverpool and Spurs, could very well seal the Dutchman’s fate.

Sitting 12th in the Premier League table on just seven points after six games, United are already eight points off leaders and bitter-rivals Liverpool.

Erik Ten Hag sack: Odds on who will replace Dutchman at Man United updated

And after the Red Devils’ board backing him so strongly in the summer, Ten Hag, who signed five first-team players for a total of £205 million, has nowhere left to hide.

Consequently, with the international break over and the Dutchman facing the sack as the pressure builds to an almost unbearable level, bookmakers have been quick to release odds on who they think will take up the Old Trafford hot seat next.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy — 11/4

The former Man United forward, now assistant to Ten Hag, is the bookies’ favourite to take over.

The 48-year-old is being primed for the position ever since he reportedly agreed to become Ten Hag’s number two in the summer (Football Transfers).

At the very short price of 11/4, Van Nistelrooy, who scored 150 goals in 219 games for United between 2001 and 2006, is the leading candidate to succeed Ten Hag and become United’s sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

Gareth Southgate — 4/1

Although still among the favourites the replace Ten Hag, the former England manager’s price as drifted in recent days.

The 54-year-old is reportedly a ‘leading candidate’ to take over with United’s board huge admirers.

However, with a reputation of being a negative manager, it remains to be seen if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and CEO Omar Berrada will give the green light to a deal that would undoubtedly divide the fanbase even further though.

Thomas Tuchel — 15/2

The former Chelsea boss is also high on Man United’s list to replace Ten Hag.

The 51-year-old has not been in work since he left his role at Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

A return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the German though, and at a price of 15/2, the bookmakers are inclined to agree.

Kieran McKenna — 12/1

The fourth favourite to succeed Ten Hag on a permanent basis is former coach and current Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

The 38-year-old is working wonders at Portman Road Stadium and is viewed as a young and innovative manager.

Whether or not he’s ready to make the step up and take on arguably the toughest job in world football is a totally different question though.

Other notable candidates

Roberto De Zerbi — 14/1

Graham Potter — 16/1

Thomas Frank — 25/1

Zinedine Zidane — 30/1