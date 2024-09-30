Arsenal prodigy to seal agreement with Gunners in 2025 after latest breakthrough

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to tie Ethan Nwaneri down to a new deal.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal are now close to securing an agreement with the 17-year-old over a long-term contract.

The Premier League side have been locked in talks with the teenager for a while and the two parties are now close to reaching a conclusion. The two parties were locked in talks since August and the player is expected to sign a deal that will keep him at the club until 2030.

However, Nwaneri will not be able to sign the contract before March 2025, when he turns 18.

The 17-year-old is highly rated at the club and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class player for Arsenal in the near future. He has already impressed with his first team cameos and Arsenal will be hoping to develop him into a key player.

Arsenal must hold on to their best young players

Arsenal fans will certainly be delighted to see that the club is working to secure the long-term future of their prized young prospects. Arsenal have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and the 17-year-old wonderkid will be expected to make his mark with the first team soon.

Arsenal could certainly use more creativity and technical ability in the final third and the 17-year-old could fill that void in the near future. He could end up saving Arsenal millions in the transfer market in future.

It will be interesting to see if Nwaneri can continue to work hard in training and improve in the coming months. He is already getting first-team opportunities at Arsenal and the player will certainly hope to establish himself as a regular for the Gunners in the coming months.

