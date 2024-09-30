Exclusive: “They will be looking” – Expert makes exciting Arsenal transfer claim for next summer

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Arsenal are expected to sign a new midfielder in the summer of 2025, according to Arsenal expert Charles Watts.

Speaking in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts emphasised that potential departures of key midfielders like Thomas Partey and Jorginho could force Mikel Arteta to bolster the squad in that area.

Thomas Partey’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and there have been no updates regarding a renewal. Watts believes Partey is likely to leave, and Jorginho could also leave, adding more urgency for Arsenal to seek reinforcements in central midfield.

Arsenal have already signed key midfielders, including Declan Rice last season and Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino in this summer’s transfer window.

However, according to Watts, Arteta could be looking to bring in at least two more midfielders in the next window, including a big-name signing and a younger player with potential.

He said:

“I can’t sit here right now and say with any confidence who Arsenal will bring in next summer when it comes to their midfield, but it’s certainly an area that they will be looking to strengthen.”

“Thomas Partey is out of contract and as of yet there have been no talks about extending his deal. The expectation at this stage is that he will move on once his current contract expires.”

“Jorginho could also go and should that happen there will be an obvious need to bring in at least one replacement in the deeper lying central midfield position.”

“I think they will look to freshen up that area, potentially adding a big name and also a younger player, like they did when they signed Sambi Lokonga a few years back.”

Arsenal’s exciting crop of youngsters could force Arteta to look for solutions within

Arsenal have an exciting crop of youngsters coming through from the academy, which may not go overlooked by Mikel Arteta, especially after their recent performance against Bolton.

The likes of Nwaneri put in a performance like they are ready for regular first-team football and given the amount of games clubs play this season, he could end up getting substantial minutes for the first-team.

If he continues to perform the way he did, Arteta could potentially look to promote him instead of signing a new youngster.