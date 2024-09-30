“100% sure & confirmed” – Romano reveals Champions League winning manager had a meeting with Manchester United

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images,)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United held meetings with Thomas Tuchel in the summer, considering him as a potential replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager’s future was in serious doubt following a disappointing end to last season, and INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, was reportedly close to parting ways with ten Hag.

However, the club’s FA Cup victory over Manchester City is said to have played a crucial role in their decision to retain him.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Romano revealed the discussions that took place between Manchester United and Tuchel during the summer:

“That’s 100% sure and confirmed. Tuchel had a meeting with Man United, then they decided to continue with Erik ten Hag.”

“This is part of the process, part of, again, as you mentioned. Top clubs always do when they consider the possibility to replace the manager. And then in this case, United decided to continue with Erik ten Hag. But Tuchel was another name they considered.”

Other related stories:

Thomas Tuchel’s managerial success with Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea was marked by remarkable success. Appointed in January 2021, Tuchel quickly turned the club’s fortunes around, leading them to victory in the UEFA Champions League just four months later.

His tactical brilliance and defensive organisation were pivotal in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final. He followed up this success with UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles in the 2021-22 season.

Despite his achievements, Tuchel was ruthlessly sacked by Chelsea’s then new owner, Todd Boehly, in 2022.

In hindsight, Tuchel could have been an excellent choice for Manchester United given his track record of success at top clubs.