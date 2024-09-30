“I’m told” – Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Liverpool’s rumored interest in Manchester United target

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite’s potential move next summer.

Branthwaite, who penned a new contract with Everton in October last year, is considered a pivotal player for manager Sean Dyche.

He has also shown his worth on the international stage, having being an integral part of the U21 team.

The 22-year-old made his debut for The Three Lions in June 2024, during a friendly against Bosnia, helping his side to a 3-0 win.

His performances attracted interest from a number of top clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham, during the recent transfer window.

However, despite Everton’s financial struggles, they managed to retain the highly-rated defender for the time being.

While Everton avoided selling Branthwaite this summer, Romano suggested that top clubs could return for him in 2025.

Speaking on The Debrief Podcast, Romano clarified the current situation regarding the defender, particularly to recent reports linking him with Liverpool.

While he dismissed those rumours, he added that Everton expect these big clubs to return for their star player next summer.

He said:

“No, to be honest, I’m told at the moment there is nothing concrete.”

“The situation is still under control for Branthwaite and Everton. There are no negotiations or talks taking place with Liverpool.”

“The appreciation from Manchester United remains, but they invested big money on centre-backs.”

“So at the moment the situation remains quiet. Obviously, Everton expect big clubs to arrive in the summer of 2025, so I would not be surprised if some of these big clubs will return for Branthwaite, but as of today, there are no concrete talks or negotiations.”

Manchester United to face strong competition from Real Madrid, not Liverpool

Everton face a tough challenge in holding onto their star defender, as the 2025 transfer window looms large with growing interest from Europe’s elite clubs.

Beyond Premier League clubs, Real Madrid have also shown strong interest in Branthwaite.

The opportunity to play for the La Liga giants could prove tempting for the defender, and if Madrid makes a move next summer, Branthwaite may consider turning down Premier League offers in favour of a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu.