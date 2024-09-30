“The next two games” – Fabrizio Romano drops key update on Erik ten Hag’s future amid growing pressure at Manchester United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United endured a humbling 3-0 home defeat against Tottenham last night, in what was another painful evening for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Ange Postecoglou’s side dominated the match from start to finish, creating numerous chances and converting three, while the scoreline could have been even much worse if not for missed opportunities.

The defeat has piled more pressure on Erik ten Hag, who is struggling to make a strong start to the season. After nearly being replaced last summer, the Dutch manager was kept on by the club’s owners, INEOS.

However, his future could be in serious jeopardy, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano indicating that the next two games will be crucial.

Speaking on CaughtOffside’s The Debrief Podcast, Romano revealed that Manchester United’s board is closely monitoring the situation, with the next two games considered very crucial.

When asked about ten Hag’s future and if the club could make a managerial change early in the season, Romano said:

“Well, there could be a possibility because the next two games will be important. I think it’s going to be about the result, of course, but also about the performance, about the approach.”

“Obviously, Man United can’t be happy, the coaching staff, the board, the management, with what they saw against Tottenham. But in general, this beginning of the season was not a Manchester United level in several games.”

“So this is why they want to see a reaction, and this is why the next two games could be important to understand the future of Erik ten Hag. They play Porto in Europa league which is not an easy game at all and then Aston Villa which is same (not easy).”

“So for the Manchester United board and management these are going to be two important games to understand the feeling also on the pitch, the attitude from the players and obviously the results which is really important for United.”

Manchester United’s poor start to the season

Manchester United’s poor form has left them sitting 12th in the Premier League table with just seven points from six games.

After an opening win against Fulham, they suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool. Their only other victory came against Southampton, with a draw against Crystal Palace, before the latest defeat to Tottenham.

If results and performances don’t improve quickly, the club may have to consider a managerial change, especially with the pressure intensifying both from the boardroom and fans alike.