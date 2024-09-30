Arsenal players in the win over Wolves this season (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has singled out Gabriel Magalhaes for praise after his superb recent form, which has seen him score important goals in big games against both Tottenham and Manchester City.

The Brazil international was not the biggest name when he first joined the Gunners from Lille back in the summer of 2020, but he quickly established himself as a key player for Mikel Arteta’s side and seems to get better all the time.

Gabriel is now a real leader at the back for Arsenal, providing world class defensive qualities alongside William Saliba, whilst also often getting forward to contribute the occasional goal as well.

Arteta clearly really rates Gabriel highly, as he spoke about the way the 26-year-old has improved since he first made the move to the Emirates Stadium.

It seems Arteta is particularly pleased with the commitment Gabriel has shown to the team, whilst also praising some of his choices off the pitch as he’s now taken his game to a different level.

Gabriel earns big praise from Arsenal boss Arteta

“The way he was perceived when he arrived, obviously the language was a barrier…he didn’t have the environment, he didn’t have the family that he’s got today. He’s made a lot of right decisions,” Arteta said in his press conference ahead of the Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain.

“He’s proved to everybody how committed he is to the team and to the club. Then obviously his performances are undeniable, that have taken him to a different level, in terms of the standards we set in the team, especially in the way that we have to defend.”

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see Gabriel continuing to perform so well for the club, with this defence looking in truly great shape as others like Jurrien Timber and summer signing Riccardo Calafiori also perform to a really high standard.