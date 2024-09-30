Gary Neville makes surprise claim about Liverpool after they move to the top of the league

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Football pundit Gary Neville does not seem too impressed with Liverpool despite Arne Slot’s team currently top of the league.

The Reds have started the new season in fine form and their brilliant performances have taken them to the top of the Premier League standings.

Win against Wolves was enough to ensure that they move ahead of Manchester City to take top spot in the league as Pep Guardiola’s team failed to beat Newcastle United at the weekend.

The last two seasons, Man City and Arsenal have fought for the league title with Liverpool way behind them.

Neville feels that it is going to be the same this season as he believes that Liverpool are not on the same level as Man City and Arsenal.

While speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, the former Man United defender said:

“They’re going to have a good season it looks like and maybe get Champions League football. I didn’t feel like I was watching title winners [at Wolves] being honest with you.”

He added: “They’re well below Arsenal and City, but I don’t think that’s shocking anybody.”

Neville tipped Arsenal to challenge Man City again for the league title. He said:

“There’s no doubt that Arsenal are on their shoulder. Pep Guardiola is smelling and feeling the challenge. He wants this challenge. He loves to overcome this type of challenge.”

Liverpool can challenge for the Premier League title

Slot and his Liverpool team have shown consistency and discipline this season and albeit it is the early stage of the season, they can challenge the top two teams.

Liverpool have only conceded two goals in six Premier League matches so far, showing that their ability to defend under the new manager is one of the best in the league.

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are both playing well and scoring goals for fun and in their midfield, they have a rejuvenated Ryan Gravenberch who has been their star performer this season.

The Merseyside club have depth in their squad and quality in all the positions to challenge for the league title. All they need is consistency in their results and avoid days like the defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield this season.