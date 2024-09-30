“I think they will” – Fabrizio Romano makes exciting Chelsea claim

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea are serious title contenders this season after their impressive performances under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian tactician has quickly transformed the team, putting them in a strong position to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Blues sacked Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season, a decision that shocked many, especially after their strong finish to the season.

However, the appointment of Enzo Maresca, who had guided Leicester City back to the Premier League, has proven to be a masterstroke.

And he has impressed in his short time at Chelsea so far, with the young team starting to show incredible promise.

He has Chelsea sitting 4th in the table, with 4 wins out of 6. Their only defeat of the season so far came against Manchester City.

The Blues have played some scintillating attacking football under Maresca, scoring 23 goals across all competitions and averaging 2.5 goals per game. Cole Palmer has been a standout player for the second season in a row, continuing to impress in his second season at the club.

Romano: Chelsea are title contenders

When asked on The Debrief Podcast if Romano sees Maresca’s side as title contenders, Romano said:

“I think they are, absolutely. I think they are. They will be there to compete.”

Romano pointed out that despite the challenges of competing in the Premier League, the harmony between Maresca and the squad has created a positive atmosphere at the club, making them a real threat in the title race:

“We know in England, in the Premier League, it’s never easy. So it’s never guaranteed, even when you have a fantastic team. But I think Chelsea can be there. Also because the chemistry with the manager has been excellent.”

“The team is very happy with how he’s handling things and always the club is feeling the same so I think it’s a very positive situation around Chelsea probably the best moment after the new owners came in and so now you can see how it feels completely different.”

“…they’re already very happy with what they have and I think

they will be contenders, yes.”

If Chelsea continue to play the way they are playing, they could prove to be serious contenders for the title alongside Manchester City and Arsenal.