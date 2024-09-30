Pundit questions one Arne Slot tactical decision despite strong start at Liverpool

Diogo Jota with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards has questioned one tactical decision by Liverpool manager Arne Slot since he took over as Reds boss in the summer, with the pundit feeling Diogo Jota is not currently being used in his best position.

The Portugal international can play a variety of attacking roles, having shone whether playing on either flank or as more of a central striker, and it seems Slot favours him in the latter kind of role, with the former Wolves man clearly ahead of Darwin Nunez in the pecking order at the moment.

Jota might well stay where he is for the time being, though, with Richards admitting that Luis Diaz is playing well on the left-hand side, while one also imagines that the right flank will of course be Mohamed Salah’s for as long as he wants it.

Jota up front or out wide? Richards has his say on the Liverpool star

See below as Richards discussed this tactical decision on The Rest Is Football podcast…

Jota will surely get a chance to play in other positions at some point, as there’s no guarantee of Diaz staying fit all season, while the Colombia international will also surely need a rest from time to time.

That could perhaps allow Slot to bring Nunez back into the starting XI, and move Jota out onto the left-hand side, giving the Reds something a bit different in attack.

For now, however, it perhaps seems a bit like nit-picking to pull apart Slot’s tactics too much as LFC have mostly played so well under the Dutch tactician, who took on the extremely challenging job of replacing a club legend in Jurgen Klopp this summer.

So far, Liverpool look really good under Slot and there isn’t really any need to change a winning team, is there?