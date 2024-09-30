Julian Alvarez ranks his toughest defenders: Liverpool, Tottenham, and a surprising Manchester United defender make the list

(Photo by Charly Triballeal/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Manchester City star Julian Alvarez has revealed that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is one of the toughest defenders he has come up against in his career.

In an interview with ESPN, Alvarez also mentioned Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez as other defenders who have given him a hard time on the pitch.

He called Virgil, one of the best defenders in the world, but also praised the Tottenham man, praising his aggressive defending.

He said:

“Van Dijk because he is very strong. He’s one of the best defenders in the world. I’ve also faced Cuti [Cristian] Romero and Licha [Lisandro] Martinez.

“Cuti because he’s very aggressive and one of the best centre-backs in the world now too. And Licha too. They are both very similar in their aggressive defending.”

Julian Alvarez names his top three defenders he's faced… ? pic.twitter.com/iJ1PDuUXme — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 30, 2024

Virgil van Dijk: Best defender in the world?

Virgil van Dijk has cemented his status as one of the most commanding defenders in the Premier League since joining Liverpool in 2018.

His calmness, leadership, and ability to read the game have transformed Liverpool’s defence, playing a pivotal role in their domestic and European successes.

Known for his physicality, aerial strength, incredible reading of the game and precision in passing, van Dijk has helped Liverpool win every major trophy, including the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.

