Latest Mohamed Salah update has emerged after claims of move away from Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield has been the subject of conversation for quite some time.

The Egyptian attacker, who has helped Liverpool lead the Premier League standings this season, faces an uncertain future at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool with Saudi Arabian clubs eyeing him to make him the face of football in the Middle East while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the attacker.

Football pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed on talkSPORT last week that the Liverpool attacker is going to leave the club for a move to Saudi Arabia.

However, according to Football Insider, the Merseyside club is not worried about claims of Salah leaving the club.

They feel they can agree a new contract with their star player and keep him at the club beyond this season.

Salah has been in fine form this season for the Reds, scoring four goals and providing four assists in just six Premier League matches.

After entering the final year of his contract at Anfield, his future has received attention from the fans and the media and speculation have started about his long term future at the club.

Liverpool are calm over the future of Mo Salah

Despite the fact that Salah can indulge in talks with other clubs in January, Liverpool are not worried about his future and they feel Salah will decide to stay at the club when they initiate talks with him.

The Egyptian attacker said after the 3-0 win against Manchester United:

“You know this is my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it. It’s not up to me but no one has spoken to me at the club.”

More than a goodbye, it felt like the player wants the club to put an offer on the table for him.

He is still one of the best players in the world and the Reds cannot afford to lose him any time soon.