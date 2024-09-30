(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Redevelopment plans for Leeds United’s stadium were revealed and it could become a major “events hub” for the city according to finance expert Stefan Borson.

The Whites have been at Elland Road since 1919 and earlier this month redevelopment plans were announced with one of the main aims to increase the capacity to around 53,000.

Elland Road is known for it’s atmosphere and another aim stated was to make sure the “unique” atmosphere was enhanced, as all to often atmosphere can be lost and hard to build in new stadiums.

Elland Road to host more than just football

A redeveloped stadium offers numerous opportunities and the chance to host other events outside of football to increase the club’s income.

Borson feels the stadium redevelopment could offer Leeds the opportunity to make Elland Road the main attraction in the city.

“I think it’s not a surprise that it happened on the back of the new ownership and the Red Bull investment,” he told Football Insider.

“First of all, they have to do something with the stadium. The stadium is now getting old and needs investment, so that’s inevitable.

“Secondly, it’s a one club city and so to have that as the centrepiece is clearly important and a big opportunity for them.

“That applies even if they are not in the Premier League.

“If they can attract very big crowds even if they are not in the Premier League, that’s going to make a material difference to the funding of the club.

“It can also be a major events hub for the city and Leeds is a major city.

“It doesn’t have the level of competition that somewhere like Manchester has for venues, so that will give them another source of potential revenue.”

Leeds are a huge football club and deserve a stadium befitting of their status, and an update for Elland Road is well overdue and would do wonders not just for the club but potentially also for the City.