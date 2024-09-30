Good news for Liverpool as Real Madrid open to offers for midfielder Arne Slot wants

Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images.

Liverpool have been handed a major boost in pursuit of a new midfielder.

Despite agreeing a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi with Real Sociedad in the summer, Liverpool failed in bringing the Spaniard to the Premier League after he opted to stay with his boyhood club.

And although the Reds are expected to revisit the saga in the January transfer window, with Manchester City also lurking in pursuit of a replacement for Rodri, there are no guarantees Zubimendi will change his mind and end up at Anfield.

Consequently, Arne Slot has been forced to seek out alternative targets with one of the Dutchman’s preferred options being Real Madrid and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid open to Aurelien Tchouameni offers

Although the 24-year-old has started all seven of Real Madrid’s opening La Liga matches, there remains a gap between what was expected of him following his move from Monaco in 2022 and the levels he’s performing at.

For that reason, Carlo Ancelotti is open to offloading the midfielder in the summer as long as a suitable offer is made.

Liverpool told how much Frenchman would cost

And according to Fichajes, Liverpool are the club most interested in agreeing to a deal worth £66 million (€80 million).

Although Ryan Gravenberch is enjoying a fantastic season at the heart of Slot’s midfield, the Dutchman knows he’ll need at least one more high profile addition if he is to continue his seamless transition from Jurgen Klopp.

And Tchouameni isn’t a bad target to have your sights set on. Even though he was tipped to do a little better than he has at the Santiago Bernabeu, still at the age of just 24, there is plenty of room for growth and very few clubs boast a better record at turning good players into great players than Liverpool.