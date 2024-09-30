Report: Liverpool star linked with an exit will review his future at the end of the season

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing an uncertain future at the club.

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk have all entered the final year of their contract at the club and their future at Anfield still remains unresolved.

Along with them, another player has been linked with an exit from the club.

Goalkeeper Alisson has been connected with a move to Bayern Munich, who are looking to replace veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

With Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer from Valencia, questions have been raised about Alisson’s future at Anfield.

According to Teamtalk, Alisson will review his future at Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has not made any decision regarding his future but the report states that the reliable Liverpool player is not happy with the club about the signing of Mamardashvili.

The former Roma goalkeeper was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League this summer but he decided against a move to the Middle East because he still wants to play his football at the top level.

Liverpool already have a replacement of Alisson

Alisson is Brazil’s number one choice goalkeeper and he wants to remain ahead of Manchester City’s Ederson when it comes to the national team spot.

The goalkeeper has a contract until 2027 at Anfield and they could consider a big money sale of him next summer.

Since Mamardashvili will be arriving at the club from his loan spell in La Liga, the Reds can afford to cash in on Alisson and allow him to leave the club for a new challenge elsehwhere.

Alisson could leave the club at the end of the season and along with him, several other players could head out of the exit door.