Liverpool star wanted by Bayern Munich as another player faces uncertain future

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League standings after starting the new season in fine form.

The arrival of Arne Slot has put life back into the club, something which was missing towards the end of last season.

With 15 points from their first six games of the season, they are ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Question marks over the future of some of their players have still not affected their season.

Along with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, another Liverpool star is facing an uncertain future at the club.

According to The Sun, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is being eyed for a move by German giants Bayern Munich.

They are looking to replace legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at the end of the season and Alisson is one of the candidates they have identified for the goalkeeping position.

The 28-year-old Neuer is reaching the final stages of his career and in the last two seasons, he has gone through some serious injury issues.

The German goalkeeper has made just 35 Bundesliga appearances in the last two seasons due to his fitness concerns.

His contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire at the end of this season and with his future up in the air, the German club have earmarked Alisson as Neuer’s potential replacement.

Liverpool may have already signed Alisson’s replacement

Liverpool signed goalkeeper Giogi Mamardashvili this summer and sent him on loan to Valencia for this season.

The Georgian goalkeeper will arrive at the club next summer and he is going to compete for a starting spot with the Brazilian goalkeeper.

Alisson has been a fantastic servant for the Reds, helping them win the Premier League and the Champions League titles.

His loss will be huge for Liverpool if he leaves the club at the end of the season.