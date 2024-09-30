Liverpool told to sign Premier League star in red hot form to replace Mohamed Salah

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has started the new season for Liverpool in fine form after scoring four goals in the Premier League so far this season.

Along with his four goals, the Egyptian attacker has also registered four assists in just six games, helping his team lead the Premier League standings.

His future at the club is uncertain though, with the player entering the final year of his contract at Anfield and there has been no update on whether a new contract will be offered to him.

Salah has achieved it all with the Reds, enjoying success in all the competitions he has participated in.

It is perhaps time for Liverpool to prepare for life without their star attacker and pundit Tony Cascarino has told the Merseyside club to sign Premier League star to replace their right-winger.

Cascarino has advised Liverpool to go for Brentford star Bryan Mbuemo if Salah leaves the club.

“If Mohamed Salah is in his last year or two at Liverpool, I think Mbeumo should at the top of their list of potential replacements,” Cascarino told The Times.

“There is so much to like about his game, but one of the things that stands out for me is the fact that he makes the players around him play well.”

Mbuemo has lead the Brentford attack well this season by scoring five goals in six Premier League matches.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Salah at Anfield but replacing him will not be easy for any player in the world.

Liverpool should keep Mohamed Salah at the club

At the moment, it would be surprising to see Liverpool walk away from offering Salah a new deal when he is one of the best players in the world in his position.

Brentford would demand a huge transfer fee for Mbeumo as they lost attacker Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window and they would not be willing to let Mbuemo leave the club easily.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and his departure from the club is a reality Liverpool will have to accept sooner or later. All they have to do though, is delay his exit and make use of his presence as much as they can.