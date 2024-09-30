Liverpool star aims subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp after praise for new boss Arne Slot

Liverpool manager Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp this summer and has started life at Anfield in the best possible manner.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League standings, ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal who have been competing for the league title for the last two seasons.

The Dutch manager has brought the best out of his players this season and turned around the career of some of the players at the club.

In six Premier League matches this season, the Merseyside club have won five matches, conceding only two goals in the process.

Players like Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and others are shining under the leadership of Slot but no one has gone through a bigger turnaround than midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutch midfielder has admitted that he is more comfortable playing for the club this season as compared to last season.

He told Trouw:

“No, that’s all exaggerated. I’m the same Gravenberch. I sometimes had matches where I only touched the ball after five minutes [last season]. Then I don’t get into my game, I don’t get into my rhythm. This feels more comfortable to me.”

Gravenberch struggled for game time last season under Klopp and never really managed to cement a place in the starting line up at the club.

Under Slot, he has experienced a monumental rise in his game time and the way he is playing, with more responsibility given to him to shield the defense.

Ryan Gravenberch has enjoyed his new role at Liverpool

The midfielder has played more defensively than what he is usually known for but that role has worked wonders for him and the Reds.

It would not be wrong to say that Gravenberch has been the player of the season so far for Liverpool and it is a huge surprise to see him perform like this considering how he was struggling last season.

The Merseyside club lost out on the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer but they will have no regrets about it seeing the current form of Gravenberch.