Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Patrick Dorgu from Italian club Lecce.

Tottenham wanted to sign the player during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get a deal done. Liverpool have now joined them in the race according to a report from TuttoMercatoWeb.

The 19-year-old is highly rated in Italian football and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a quality player with the right guidance and Liverpool could certainly use someone with his skill set.

Andrew Robertson is in the twilight stages of his career and Kostas Tsimikas is simply not good enough to start for a club hoping to win the titles. Liverpool will need to find a quality long-term alternative to Robertson soon and Dorgu seems like the ideal fit. The 19-year-old will be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool if the opportunity presents itself. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

They have the finances to get the deal done and they have the pull to convince the player to join them as well.

Tottenham do not need Patrick Dorgu

Meanwhile, Spurs already have players like Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another left-back. Spurs should invest in another central defender instead.

The 19-year-old needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action and Liverpool might be able to provide him with that opportunity. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool and Tottenham are not the only clubs keen on signing the young defender and they will face competition from Italian clubs AC Milan and Napoli as well. It will be interesting to see where Dorgu ends up.